Fogarty was called up from AHL Hartford on Sunday.

Fogarty has seen an uptick in his offensive production at the AHL level this season, already scoring seven goals and 14 points in 18 games. During the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns, he scored exactly 20 points in each while playing in over 60 games. A third-round pick in 2011, Fogarty has just one game of NHL experience under his belt.