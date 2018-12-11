Rangers' Steven Fogarty: Returned to minors
Fogarty was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Fogarty drew into 10 straight contests for the Rangers, though he topped 10 minutes of ice time just once over that stretch. The 25-year-old pivot will take his talents back to an AHL Hartford squad where he sports 14 points -- seven goals and seven assists -- over 19 games this season.
