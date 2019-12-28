The Rangers recalled Fogarty from AHL Hartford on Saturday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Brendan Lemieux fractured his hand during Friday's win over the Hurricanes, so Fogarty will provide depth going forward. The 26-year-old is pointless over 11 career NHL games, but he's accrued 23 points through 32 AHL contests this year. His first chance to crack the lineup is Saturday versus the Maple Leafs.