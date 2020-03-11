Rangers' Steven Fogarty: Summoned on emergency conditions
The Rangers recalled Fogarty from AHL Hartford on an emergency basis Wednesday.
Fogarty doesn't offer much upside from a fantasy standpoint, going without a point while averaging just 5:26 of ice time in his six appearances with the big club earlier this season. His recall presumably indicates that Filip Chytil (lower body) could miss Wednesday's game against the Avalanche.
