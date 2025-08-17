Boyko signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Sunday.

Boyko posted a 20-8-5 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 33 regular-season appearances for ECHL Tulsa last campaign. He also went 2-2-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage in five outings with AHL Hartford during the 2024-25 regular season. The 22-year-old goaltender will probably spend most, if not all, of 2025-26 in the minors.