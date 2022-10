Boyko signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Boyko was a fourth-round draft pick in 2021. He spent most of last season with WHL Kelowna, logging a 28-12-4 record, a 2.79 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 46 appearances after a trade from WHL Tri-City. Boyko is expected to spend some time with ECHL Jacksonville to begin his pro career.