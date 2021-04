Reunanen was recalled by the Rangers from AHL Hartford on Friday.

Reunanen has played well in the minors this season, picking up four goals and 17 points in just 21 contests. The 2016 fourth-round pick also made his NHL debut March 15 against the Flyers, notching an assist in 8:57 of ice time. He could crack the Rangers' lineup as soon as Saturday versus the Islanders.