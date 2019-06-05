Rangers' Tarmo Reunanen: Secures entry-level deal

Reunanen penned an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.

Reunanen -- who was drafted by New York in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- put up six goals and 19 helpers with Finnish side Lukko last season. The blueliner will likely get a look during training camp, but may have to settle for a spot in the minors to start the year.

