Rangers' Tarmo Reunanen: Secures entry-level deal
Reunanen penned an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.
Reunanen -- who was drafted by New York in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- put up six goals and 19 helpers with Finnish side Lukko last season. The blueliner will likely get a look during training camp, but may have to settle for a spot in the minors to start the year.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...