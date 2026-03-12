Rangers' Taylor Raddysh: Back with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raddysh (personal) has been activated to the active roster, but he isn't expected to play Thursday versus Winnipeg, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.
Raddysh sat out two games while on the non-roster list due to a personal matter, and it appears as though he will be scratched for Thursdays contest. He has nine goals and 17 points in 59 outings in 2025-26. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday in Minnesota.
