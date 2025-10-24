Raddysh scored three goals, one shorthanded, on three shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

The 27-year-old winger found the back of the net in each regulation period, although he couldn't bail out the Rangers' woeful defensive effort with a fourth goal in OT. It was Raddysh's second career NHL hat trick, but he came into the contest with just one point (another goal) in eight games this season, so a repeat effort any time soon is unlikely.