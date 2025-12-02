Raddysh (personal) will be in the lineup to face Dallas on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Raddysh has managed just one point in his last 12 outings while chipping in four shots, 15 hits and five blocks while averaging 11:26 of ice time. With Raddysh staying in the lineup, Conor Sheary looks set to suit up for the injured Adam Edstrom (lower body). Given his offensive limitations, Raddysh is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy upside.