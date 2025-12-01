Raddysh was absent from practice Monday for personal reasons, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

For now, Raddysh could still be an option to face the Stars on Tuesday, as he hasn't been officially ruled out. The 27-year-old winger failed to find the back of the net in November, going 15 games without a goal while notching just two helpers and six shots. Given his offensive limitations, Raddysh's potential absence versus Dallas is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers.