Raddysh scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Raddysh ended a 14-game goal drought, a span in which he logged just one assist. The 27-year-old is likely to remain firmly in a bottom-six role even as the Rangers look prepared to begin selling off some veteran forwards -- Artemi Panarin was sat for asset protection in Wednesday's game. Raddysh is at eight goals, 13 points, 40 shots on net, 43 hits and 25 blocked shots through 51 appearances this season, and even a move to the top six wouldn't dramatically increase his value in fantasy.