Raddysh scored a goal, placed two shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Raddysh cemented the Rangers' lead with the final goal of Saturday's game. The tally is Raddysh's first point since joining New York in free agency back in July. The 27-year-old winger is coming off his second-best season across four campaigns, as he compiled 27 points in 2024-25. He has currently been serving in a third-line role on the right wing. If he can put together a complete season with the 20-plus goal and assist potential he has, Raddysh could make year five a career season. For now, he is best left on waivers in fantasy outside of deeper leagues.