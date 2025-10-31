Raddysh scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Raddysh tied the game at 12:04 of the third period. The 27-year-old has provided a bit of depth scoring with five goals through 12 contests, with four of those goals coming over the last four games. The winger has added 18 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-3 rating while primarily playing on the third line. Raddysh is unlikely to do much better than 30-35 points this year, but he looks to be a regular in the Rangers' lineup.