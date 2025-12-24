Raddysh had two goals and an assist Tuesday in a 7-3 win over the Capitals.

Raddysh opened the scoring in the first period when he jumped into the rush and wired a one-timer off the left post and in. He then tied it 3-3 at 8:10 of the third period when his backhand pass appeared to deflect off Caps defender Matt Roy. Raddysh's goal keyed a five-goal, third-period Rangers flurry. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two games after going nine games without a point. The goals snapped a 23-game drought. Raddysh's last goal came Oct. 30. Tuesday was a great game for him, but don't mistake the outburst for fantasy value.