Raddysh scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Raddysh has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist) and 15 (nine goals, six assists) in 56 contests this season. But his ice time has slipped below 10 minutes in both games since the Olympics. Raddysh has just 93 shots, 45 hits and 29 blocked shots, so there's no reason for him to be rostered right now.