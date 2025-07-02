Raddysh has signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Rangers, PuckPedia reports.

Raddysh re-discovered some of his point production from his career season in 2022-23 last year, picking up 27 points on seven goals and 20 assists. The difference between the 2022-23 season and last year was the goals; he scored 20 goals in 2022-23. The 27-year-old will look to find his goal scoring touch again with the Rangers, but it will likely have to come from a bottom-six role.