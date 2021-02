The Rangers reassigned Gettinger to AHL Hartford on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Gettinger had resided on the taxi squad to this point in the season, but the Rangers elected to shift him to the minors for more ice time. The 22-year-old has suited up in two games with AHL Hartford already this season, accumulating one goal and a plus-1 rating over that span. He's expected to spend his time between the minors and taxi squad in 2021.