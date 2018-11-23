Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Called up to big stage
Gettinger was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday.
The 20-year-old has yet to play in the NHL, and last season he was still playing junior for OHL Sault Ste. Marie. With the AHL's Wolf Pack, Gettinger had seven goals and four assists in 20 games before getting the call.
