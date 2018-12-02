Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Heads to minors
Gettinger was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Sunday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Gettinger played in four games during this NHL stint and failed to record a point while dishing out 15 hits. The 20-year-old will continue his development in minors while Matt Beleskey returns to the big club.
