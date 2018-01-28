Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Playing well for OHL Sault Ste. Marie
Gettinger scored and added a pair of assists in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 4-3 win over Barrie on Saturday.
With 27 goals and 49 points in 45 games, Gettinger is in the midst of what is by far the best season of his junior career. Playing for a team that is currently sporting a 39-5-3 record certainly helps, but Gettinger has elite size (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) and a nice pair of hands for such a big kid. The 2016 fifth-round pick stands a decent chance of developing into a useful depth piece for the Blueshirts in the coming years.
