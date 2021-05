Gettinger dressed for the Rangers' final two games of 2020-21, totaling two shots and a minus-2 rating.

Gettinger wasn't very effective in his cup of coffee with the team. The 6-foot-6 Cleveland native had nine goals and 10 assists with AHL Hartford this season. New York will likely opt to retain the 23-year-old Gettinger in restricted free agency, and he should compete for a fourth-line role in camp next season if he remains part of the organization.