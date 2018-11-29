Gettinger was recalled from AHL Hartford on Wednesday, TSN reports.

Gettinger's promotion shouldn't come as a surprise as both Mats Zuccarello (groin) and Vladislav Namestnikov (concussion) are not joining the team on its two-game road trip. The youngster will likely suit up in both contests beginning with Thursday's clash with Ottawa. Unless another forward is called up, the Rangers figure to go with seven defensemen.