Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Promoted from minors
Gettinger was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday.
Gettinger was once again flipped between levels as he makes his way back up to the NHL. The winger will have to wait to see if Mats Zuccarello (groin) is available to determine whether he will slot into the lineup versus the Senators on Monday. In his NHL debut Friday, the 20-year-old Gettinger dished out five hits and one block in seven minutes of action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...