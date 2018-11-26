Gettinger was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday.

Gettinger was once again flipped between levels as he makes his way back up to the NHL. The winger will have to wait to see if Mats Zuccarello (groin) is available to determine whether he will slot into the lineup versus the Senators on Monday. In his NHL debut Friday, the 20-year-old Gettinger dished out five hits and one block in seven minutes of action.