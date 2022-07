Gettinger signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Friday, PuckPedia reports.

Gettinger spent most of the 2021-22 season in the minors, picking up 25 points through 45 appearances with AHL Hartford, but he also drew into eight games with the big club, going scoreless over that span. He'll likely once again spend most of his time with Hartford in 2022-23.