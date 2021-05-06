site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Recalled by New York
Gettinger was recalled by the Rangers on Thursday.
Gettinger has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season, but he's racked up 19 points in 23 AHL appearances.
