Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Returned to bus league
The Rangers reassigned Gettinger to AHL Hartford on Saturday.
Gettinger's demotion indicates Mats Zuccarello (groin) will likely be ready to return Monday against the Senators. The 6-foot-6 Gettinger racked up five hits while logging seven minutes of ice time in his NHL debut Saturday against the Capitals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...