Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Set for NHL debut
Gettinger will make his NHL debut Saturday afternoon against the Capitals.
Gettinger is set to replace Mats Zuccarello, who has been bothered by a groin injury. It's unlikely that Gettinger will be available in many DFS pools since he's merely filling in for an injured player, but the 6-foot-6, 220-pound winger does have some offensive flair to his game based on his running total of seven goals and four assists over 20 games with the AHL's Wolf Pack.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...