Gettinger will make his NHL debut Saturday afternoon against the Capitals.

Gettinger is set to replace Mats Zuccarello, who has been bothered by a groin injury. It's unlikely that Gettinger will be available in many DFS pools since he's merely filling in for an injured player, but the 6-foot-6, 220-pound winger does have some offensive flair to his game based on his running total of seven goals and four assists over 20 games with the AHL's Wolf Pack.