Gettinger was demoted to AHL Hartford on Tuesday, TSN reports.

In the last five days, Gettinger has been both called up and dropped back down twice. The 20-year-old now has two NHL games under his belt this year, dishing out 10 total hits and averaging 7:15 per contest. He'll return to Hartford, where he has accrued 11 points in 20 games this year.