Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Shifts to AHL
Gettinger was demoted to AHL Hartford on Tuesday, TSN reports.
In the last five days, Gettinger has been both called up and dropped back down twice. The 20-year-old now has two NHL games under his belt this year, dishing out 10 total hits and averaging 7:15 per contest. He'll return to Hartford, where he has accrued 11 points in 20 games this year.
