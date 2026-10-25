Chrenko has a goal and five assists over 14 games for HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga this season.

Chrenko's performance is fine, though it's a little disappointing compared to the 31 points he had in 44 regular-season games last year, as well as 12 points in 19 playoff outings. Chalk it up to a slow start for now. He's a versatile center who fill a variety of roles in the long run. Chrenko will play out this season in his native country, but his long-term development plans haven't been revealed yet.