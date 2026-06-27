Rangers' Tomas Chrenko: Value pick for Rangers in Round 3

Chrenko was the 81st overall pick by the Rangers in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Chrenko had a big offensive season, posting 31 points in 44 games while playing in the top league in his native Slovakia. He added a dozen points in 19 playoff appearances and was probably the most effective player for his home country at the World Juniors. Chrenko lacks size at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, but he's constantly around the puck in all three zones, causing chaos and creating scoring chances. His shot is underrated and he's good with the man advantage. Chrenko has a high floor because should he fail to make it as a top six scorer, he has plenty of traits that would help him succeed as a very useful role player. He's a quality addition for New York at this stage of the draft.