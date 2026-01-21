Fix-Wolansky scored three goals in AHL Hartford's 5-4 overtime win over Hershey on Tuesday.

Fix-Wolansky has picked up the pace with six goals and two assists over his last nine outings. For the season, the forward has 15 goals, 24 points, 107 shots on net, 42 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances. He's right on track to finish in the 25-30 goal range that he's hit in each of the last three AHL campaigns.