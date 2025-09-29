Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Placed on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fix-Wolansky was waived by the Rangers on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Fix-Wolansky inked a two-way contract with the Rangers during the offseason, but he'll be left off the team's Opening Night roster and will presumably head to the minors if he clears waivers. He made 65 regular-season appearances for AHL Cleveland last year and racked up 26 goals, 34 assists and 73 PIM.
