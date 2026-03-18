Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Pots pair for Hartford
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fix-Wolansky scored twice in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Charlotte on Tuesday.
Fix-Wolansky has seven goals and four assists over eight games in March. For the season, he's up to 25 goals and 44 points through 59 appearances. He's never had a 30-goal campaign in the AHL, but his recent surge has put him in striking distance of that mark.
More News
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Two more goals Saturday•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Two of each for Hartford•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Three-point game Sunday•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Hat trick in AHL win•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Scores twice for AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Placed on waivers•