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Fix-Wolansky scored twice in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Charlotte on Tuesday.

Fix-Wolansky has seven goals and four assists over eight games in March. For the season, he's up to 25 goals and 44 points through 59 appearances. He's never had a 30-goal campaign in the AHL, but his recent surge has put him in striking distance of that mark.

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