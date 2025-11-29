Fix-Wolansky scored two goals in AHL Hartford's 6-4 win over Cleveland on Friday.

Fix-Wolansky has eight goals this season, including four in his last six outings. Overall, the 26-year-old winger is at 12 points, 49 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances. He could be in contention for a call-up if the Rangers' need a bottom-six forward, but he's on a slower scoring pace this year than he was in the last three seasons, when he had at least 60 points each time while with Cleveland.