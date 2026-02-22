Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Three-point game Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fix-Wolansky posted two goals and an assist in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Providence on Sunday.
Fix-Wolansky snapped a five-game slump with the effort, and he had earned just one goal over his previous nine outings. He's been fine this season with 18 goals and 13 helpers in 50 contests, though that's well behind the pace that has seen him earn at least 60 points in each of the last three AHL campaigns.
