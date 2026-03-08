Fix-Wolansky scored twice in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Hershey on Saturday.

Fix-Wolansky has four goals and two assists over his last two games. The 26-year-old winger is up to 23 goals and 18 assists through 55 appearances this season. He continues to be a reliable AHL forward, but the Rangers haven't given him a chance to prove himself at the NHL level.