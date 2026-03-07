Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Two of each for Hartford
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fix-Wolansky logged two goals and two assists in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.
Fix-Wolansky is really rolling now with five goals and six assists during a five-game point streak. The Rangers didn't go full teardown at the trade deadline, so there may not be room for Fix-Wolansky to get an audition with the big club. The 26-year-old has earned 21 goals and 39 points over 54 appearances this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Three-point game Sunday•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Hat trick in AHL win•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Scores twice for AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Placed on waivers•
-
Rangers' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Lands two-way deal•
-
Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Put on waivers•