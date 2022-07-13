Emberson was acquired by the Rangers from the Coyotes on Wednesday, along with a 2025 second-round pick and additional conditional pick, in a swap for Patrick Nemeth.

While Emberson's addition is a decent piece for the Rangers, this move was all about New York dumping Nemeth's $2.5 million cap hit. In 58 minor-league contests last year, Emberson garnered four goals and seven helpers for AHL Tucson. The University of Wisconsin product should probably expect to spend at least another year developing in the minors before getting a shot at the NHL roster.