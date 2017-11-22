Rangers' Ty Ronning: Dominating for WHL Vancouver

Ronning is currently riding a 10-game goal-scoring streak for WHL Vancouver.

Overall, the diminutive forward has 23 goals and 34 points in 23 games this season. His 23 tallies are second in the WHL. Ronning is severely undersized at just 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, but he works his tail off every single shift and he is an offensive threat every single time he touches the puck. He also displays great leadership qualities. Originally selected by the Rangers in the seventh round in 2016, Ronning has gone from an afterthought to a legitimate NHL prospect.