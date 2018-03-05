Rangers' Ty Ronning: Pens entry-level contract
Ronning signed an entry-level deal with the Rangers on Monday.
Ronning lit up the WHL this season, as he racked up an impressive 55 goals in 64 games -- along with 22 helpers, 36 PIM and a plus-11 rating. The winger will likely join AHL Hartford for the remainder of the year, before his ELC goes into effect for 2018-19. How the 20-year-old's game translates to the AHL level will determine when he gets a crack at making the Rangers' lineup.
