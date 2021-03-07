site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-ty-ronning-returns-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Ty Ronning: Returns to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ronning was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Ronning continues to bounce between AHL Hartford and the taxi squad. He's not likely to play in the NHL in 2020-21.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read