Kartye recorded a power-play goal, placed two shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Kartye extended his point streak to three games Saturday, as he recorded his first power-play goal of the season early in the first period to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. With Saturday's twine finder, the 25-year-old forward is up to six goals, 13 points, a plus-3 rating, 28 shots on net and 48 hits over 18 games this season. Kartye has been one of the better waivers claims in recent memory, as he's provided the Rangers with much needed two-way play from the wing. He's a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues and could become a mainstay in most banger formats.