Kartye scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Kartye continues to impress from the Rangers' second line. He has two goals and two assists over his last four outings, and he's also starting to get into the power-play mix. The 25-year-old has earned five goals, seven assists, 26 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances. Kartye's physicality meshes well with J.T. Miller's playing style, giving the Rangers some all-around talent in the top six.