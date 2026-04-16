Kartye scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Kartye closed out the 2025-26 regular season in style after participating in three of the team's four goals, although the win did very little for the Rangers in the standings. The 24-year-old showed some promise since joining the Rangers via trade from the Kraken, posting 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 24 games with New York -- as opposed to his eight points in 40 contests with Seattle.