Kartye scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kartye has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The 25-year-old forward is still holding onto a second-line role at even strength, which has allowed him to set a strong pace early in the season. He's picked up three goals, five assists, 16 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 12 outings. Considering he had a career-high 22 points in 64 appearances in 2025-26, Kartye will likely cool off eventually, especially if he gets shuffled back down to the bottom six.