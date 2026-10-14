Kartye notched two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

That's the second multi-point effort in a row for Kartye. The physical forward is taking full advantage of his second-line gig -- he saw a season-high 16:21 of ice time in this contest. He has two goals, four assists, nine shots on net, 19 hits, four PIM and a plus-4 rating over eight appearances. Kartye's offense is likely to fade at some point, especially since he's not a factor on the power play, but his value in banger leagues has never been higher than it is right now.