Kartye scored two goals on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Kartye has received second-line minutes at even strength early this season. His tallies Sunday were his first goals of the season, to go with two helpers over seven games. The 25-year-old is better known for his physical play -- he's racked up 17 hits so far this season. Kartye could be a target for fantasy managers in deep leagues if he remains on the second line, but his career high in points is 22, which came in 64 appearances between the Rangers and the Kraken last year.