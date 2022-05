Motte (upper body) has been cleared to play, but it remains to be seen if he'll enter the lineup for Friday's Game 6 versus Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Motte hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury in a 3-0 win over the Penguins on April 7. The 27-year-old forward went scoreless through nine games after joining the Rangers at the trade deadline.